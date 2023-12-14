Mysuru Police sources say Manoranjan had no criminal background

Mysuru police sources said that Manoranjan D, one of two men who jumped into Lok Sabha chamber from visitors' gallery, appeared to be "revolutionary type".

Two persons opened gas canisters emitting smoke inside Lok Sabha

Manoranjan D, one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, was associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club" and appeared to be a "revolutionary type", Mysuru police sources said.

The 33-year-old Mysuru resident, along with Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, had shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Soon after the Parliament security breach incident, Mysuru police swung into action and started an investigation to find out the background of the Bachelor of Engineering graduate.

The probe revealed that he was associated with 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', police sources said on Thursday. "We didn't come across any criminal background. He was a very quiet person but looking at the books he read, he appeared to be a 'revolutionary type'," an ACP told PTI.

Another police officer said Manoranjan seemed to be an admirer of Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who was executed by the British in 1931 at the age of 23.

"It appears like they wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh and group did during the freedom struggle," the officer said, noting that on April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and others symbolically bombed the Central Assembly in Delhi.

Manoranjan procured the pass to enter Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha,

His father Devaraje Gowda, a farmer, said his son's act was condemnable and he would disown him if found guilty. "Hang my son if he is proven guilty", he had said.

Devaraje Gowda said Manoranjan used to read a lot of books, especially those of Swami Vivekananda.

