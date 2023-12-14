Opposition leaders demanded discussion on Parliament security breach. The leaders met in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Security personnel check a vehicle near Parliament House after a security breach/ PTI

Listen to this article Parliament security breach: Oppn leaders demand discussion on issue in House x 00:00

Leaders of various opposition parties on Thursday held a meeting and demanded that the issue of the Parliament security breach be taken up seriously and discussed in both houses. The leaders met in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Several Congress MPs, including Kharge, have given notices for adjournment in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue while setting aside all other business of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Congress MP and whip Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, party MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain gave a similar adjournment notice under Rule 267 for discussing the issue.

Another Party MP Jebi Mather also gave a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

Some parties are also contemplating meeting President Droupadi Murmu on the security issue and seeking her intervention as it involves the security of all MPs.

In his adjournment notice, Hussain said two unauthorised visitors infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, causing chaos by shouting slogans and detonating smoke bombs while the House was in session He said before this intrusion, two protestors engaged in a demonstration outside Parliament House, where they also ignited smoke bombs.

"These incidents seem to be part of a coordinated effort, involving a total of five individuals: the two infiltrators inside the Lok Sabha Chamber, the two protestors, and an additional person, all suspected to be working in collusion. Given the gravity of the situation and its direct impact on the security of the esteemed institution of Parliament and its members, I propose that we demand a statement from the Home Minister regarding this matter," he said.

"Subsequently, I suggest that the House engage in a comprehensive discussion on urgent remedial security measures to address and prevent such breaches in the future," Hussain added in his adjournment notice.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!