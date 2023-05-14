Nafrat ka bazaar has closed down, says jubilant RaGa

“I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to address the media in New Delhi on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party’s performance in the Karnataka assembly polls, saying “nafrat ka bazaar” has closed down and “mohabbat ki dukaanein” have opened in the state. “I thank and congratulate the people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders,” Gandhi said at a press conference here. “I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love,” he said.

Over 2.6 lakh voters opt for NOTA

Over 2.6 lakh voters who exercised their franchise in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls used the ‘none of the above’ or NOTA option, according to Election Commission figures.

According to figures available around 3.30 pm, 2,59,278 (0.7 per cent) out of the nearly 3.84 crore people who came out to vote on Wednesday exercised the NOTA option. The NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) was introduced in 2013, and it has its own symbol—a ballot paper with a black cross on it.

