Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Nafrat ka bazaar has closed down says jubilant RaGa

Nafrat ka bazaar has closed down, says jubilant RaGa

Updated on: 14 May,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love,” he said.

Nafrat ka bazaar has closed down, says jubilant RaGa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to address the media in New Delhi on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Nafrat ka bazaar has closed down, says jubilant RaGa
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party’s performance in the Karnataka assembly polls, saying “nafrat ka bazaar” has closed down and “mohabbat ki dukaanein” have opened in the state. “I thank and congratulate the people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders,” Gandhi said at a press conference here. “I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love,” he said.


Over 2.6 lakh voters opt for NOTA



Over 2.6 lakh voters who exercised their franchise in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls used the ‘none of the above’ or NOTA option, according to Election Commission figures.


Also Read: Talk to the hand

According to figures available around 3.30 pm, 2,59,278 (0.7 per cent) out of the nearly 3.84 crore people who came out to vote on Wednesday exercised the NOTA option. The NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) was introduced in 2013, and it has its own symbol—a ballot paper with a black cross on it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news congress rahul gandhi karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK