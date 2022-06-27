Breaking News
Nagpur Congress protests against Agnipath scheme

Updated on: 27 June,2022 03:32 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The protesters against the scheme, which stipulates a four-year-tenure for recruits and discharge without pension, included workers of affiliated units like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and Mahila Congress

Congress activists shout slogans during their protest against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Pic/PTI


Congress workers on Monday held protests in various parts of Nagpur against the Centre's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The protesters against the scheme, which stipulates a four-year-tenure for recruits and discharge without pension, included workers of affiliated units like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and Mahila Congress.




"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years has arbitrarily imposed several such schemes on the people and put them in distress. We also know who is behind the current instability (Shiv Sena rebellion) in Maharashtra," the Congress' city unit chief Vikas Thakre said.

The Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the youth or defence forces and must be rolled back, he said.

