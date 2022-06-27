Nagpur Congress protests against Agnipath scheme

The protesters against the scheme, which stipulates a four-year-tenure for recruits and discharge without pension, included workers of affiliated units like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and Mahila Congress

Congress activists shout slogans during their protest against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Pic/PTI

Congress workers on Monday held protests in various parts of Nagpur against the Centre's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The protesters against the scheme, which stipulates a four-year-tenure for recruits and discharge without pension, included workers of affiliated units like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and Mahila Congress.

Also Read: Agnipath Protests: Security forces deployed in Bihar amid Bharat Bandh

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years has arbitrarily imposed several such schemes on the people and put them in distress. We also know who is behind the current instability (Shiv Sena rebellion) in Maharashtra," the Congress' city unit chief Vikas Thakre said.

The Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the youth or defence forces and must be rolled back, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.