Home > News > India News > Article > Nagpur Cops seize smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh

Nagpur: Cops seize smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:05 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The excise department had received a tip-off about rampant liquor smuggling from Madhya Pradesh two months ago, that led to the arrest.

Nagpur: Cops seize smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh

Representative Image. File Photo

Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh has been seized; it was smuggled into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh, and two people have been arrested, an excise department official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.


According to him, the upper part of the truck's loading area was filled with fly ash, while the contraband was hidden in a cavity created in the lower half of the vehicle.


As per the news agency report, the excise department had received a tip-off about rampant liquor smuggling from Madhya Pradesh two months ago, he said.


A truck was reportedly stopped in Automotive Square on suspicion on Tuesday, and the officials were shocked to find more than 300 boxes of liquor stored in a five-foot-high cavity.

The truck and liquor were seized, reported PTI. A case under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered against the truck owner, driver, and his assistant, or 'cleaner', the official told PTI.

While the driver and cleaner were arrested, the owner was on the run, the official said.

AI to be used for effective policing in Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that artificial intelligence (AI) will be used for more effective and efficient policing and resolving traffic management issues in the state, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the home department, which he heads, Fadnavis said IIM Nagpur, in association with the government, had prepared a report on how to use AI for effective and efficient policing, crime detection, and “predictive situations.”.

“A government company will be formed. The project will be rolled out soon. An analysis of criminals and the nature of crimes can be done. Data on cybercrime can be analysed, and traffic management issues can also be resolved. Modules will be prepared for different units,” he said, as per the news agency.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the rains and model code of conduct (MCC) for the assembly polls, due in October, could delay the ongoing police recruitment drive, and some candidates might not get another chance because of the age bar. Wherever it is raining, the next dates have been announced for outdoor physical tests, he said, as per the PTI.

However, tests will continue where there is no rain, he said. Directives have been given to provide proper accommodation to the candidates, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

nagpur news maharashtra India news national news

