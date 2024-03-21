Nagpur cyber police arrest 2 online fraudsters, seize 2,626 SIM cards and 40 mobile phones

The accused hailed from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh

The Nagpur cyber police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh and seized from them 2,626 SIM cards and 40 mobile phones allegedly used to carry out online frauds, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The accused hailed from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A person from Nagpur in Maharashtra allegedly fell prey to the fraudsters in December last year and lost Rs 11.40 lakh, the police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Following the victim's complaint, the Katol police had registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Nagpur cyber police tracked the whereabouts of the culprits to Hardoi, the officials said, reported PTI.

With the assistance of local police, they arrested the two accused, both aged 25, and seized 2,626 SIM cards and 40 mobile phones from their possession, the officials added, reported PTI.

In another case, a man was held in Nagpur for allegedly killing his father-in-law over a family dispute, a police official said on March 17, reported PTI.

The murder took place in Fetri village in Kalmeshwar police station area on March 15, he added.

"Yashwant Shankar Ingale (65) was brutally murdered in his sleep by his son-in-law Firoz Shabbir Sheikh (34). Ingale was hit on the head with a rod. The cause may be the discord between Sheikh and his wife," he said, reported PTI.

He also attacked his wife, who is critically injured and hospitalised, the official added.

He was arrested and charged with murder, the official said.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old boy was killed after he accidentally touched a live electric wire of state power company at Bramhani village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred when the boy was playing near his house, an official said, adding that the wire had snapped after a tree fell on it due to a hailstorm in the area, reported PTI.

The deceased boy was a student of class 1 in Kalmeshwar, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)