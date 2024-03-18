Maharashtra: Four pistols seized in Nagpur, four arrested

The arrested persons are suspected to be a part of a syndicate involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firearms in the city

The Nagpur police have arrested four persons and recovered as many pistols and nine cartridges from them, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The arrested persons are suspected to be a part of a syndicate involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firearms in the city, he said.

The four were arrested on Saturday in an operation carried out by Unit 4 of the Crime Branch. "Four pistols and nine cartridges were recovered from them," he said, reported PTI.

The individuals have been identified as Sikandar, alias Sheku Saifuddin Khan (38), Ankit Sunil Valmiki (23), Sunny Ganesh Tomskar (22), and Aditya Hemraj Padole (20), the official said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other members of the arms smuggling network, reported PTI.

In another case, a man was held in Nagpur for allegedly killing his father-in-law over a family dispute, a police official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The murder took place in Fetri village in Kalmeshwar police station area, around 40 km from here, on Friday, he added, reported PTI.

"Yashwant Shankar Ingale (65) was brutally murdered in his sleep by his son-in-law Firoz Shabbir Sheikh (34). Ingale was hit on the head with a rod. The cause may be the discord between Sheikh and his wife," he said, reported PTI.

He also attacked his wife, who is critically injured and hospitalised, the official added.

He was arrested and charged with murder, the official said.

Meanwhile, one person was injured and shots were fired in a clash between two groups, one of them allegedly involved in cattle smuggling, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the early hours of Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Uppalwadi area around 5.30 am, an official said.

Sheikh Imran (23), a cattle supplier, reached a petrol pump on Kamptee Road with his three friends and spotted a group transporting cows in an SUV, he said, reported PTI.

Imran and his friends chased the SUV, which stopped in the Uppalwadi area, and the accused, Sheikh Shadab (27) and his accomplice fired shots at them, the official said, reported PTI.

While Imran managed to escape with two of his friends, another member of the group got left behind and was attacked with sharp weapons, he said, reported PTI.

Imran later returned to the spot and called the police, and the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is critical, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against six persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and one of the accused, Sheikh Shadab, has been arrested, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)