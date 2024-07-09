Nagpur hit-and-run case: Unidentified vehicle fatally knocks down man

The accident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday on Katol Road bypass

In another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday on Katol Road bypass, the Gittikhadan police station in-charge told PTI.

There was no CCTV near the accident spot, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Khairwar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person in the Nagpur hit-and-run case. An investigation is on into the Nagpur hit-and-run case, he said.

On February 25, a woman drove her Mercedes car recklessly allegedly under the influence of alcohol and crashed into two men travelling on a scooter on Ram Jhula bridge, reported PTI.

Both riders died after the crash.

The woman surrendered before police on July 1, more than four months after the crash, and was subsequently placed under arrest.

On July 2, a court here ordered her release, terming her arrest in the case unlawful.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in Mumbai's Worli area after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling and dragged her for 1.5 km, police earlier said, reported PTI.

She was later run over by the car before the two vehicle occupants fled. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while search was on for the main accused, according to police, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after a BMW car the youth was driving crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said, reported PTI.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district, the official said on Monday, reported PTI.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said, reported PTI.

CCTV footage produced by police in court during the day showed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres. Footage showed Mihir Shah and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle.

(With inputs from PTI)