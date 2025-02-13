The train's average occupancy for the period between September 2024 and January 2025 has been recorded at 33.81 per cent for the Nagpur-Secunderabad route (Train no 20101)

Representational pic

In a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, the Indian Railways has announced that Train No 20101/20102 Nagpur-Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will operate with eight coaches instead of the previous 20 coaches from February 19.

The decision comes following a comprehensive assessment of passenger trends, revealing an average occupancy rate of 34 per cent over the past few months. The train's average occupancy for the period between September 2024 and January 2025 has been recorded at 33.81 per cent for the Nagpur-Secunderabad route (Train no 20101) and 33.87 per cent for the Secunderabad-Nagpur route (Train no 20102).

Indian Railways stated that the reduction in the number of coaches is designed to optimise service efficiency and improve turnaround times. The shift to eight coaches is expected to ensure the optimal utilisation of high-tech rolling stock while still providing passengers with the premium Vande Bharat experience, the railways said, adding that the move aligns with Indian Railways’ goal of sustainable operations by using resources judiciously. Despite the reduction in the number of coaches, passengers will continue to enjoy world-class features on board, such as faster travel, superior comfort, and state-of-the-art amenities, the railways added.

It further emphasised that this change would not affect the quality of service and remains committed to expanding and fine-tuning Vande Bharat services to meet evolving passenger needs.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train completes trial runs over 540-km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad section

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to revolutionise overnight travel by offering a combination of speed, comfort, and advanced technology. Passengers can soon look forward to a seamless and luxurious travel long-distance journeys.

The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set completed the trials over a 540-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section.

The trial was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15 less than a month the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai completed the manufacturing of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set on December 17, 2024.

It will undergo a final safety evaluation by the Railway Safety Commissioner before being fully operational.

RDSO will issue a final certification after thoroughly analysing the trial runs to ensure that the trains meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

Within just two weeks of its completion, the Vande Bharat train was transported to the Kota division, where it underwent successful short-distance trials of 30 to 40 kilometres over three consecutive days in January. During these tests, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train achieved a comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour, giving Indian Railways a major boost in its modernisation efforts.