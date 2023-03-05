Nagpur: Teenage girl delivers baby at home after watching videos online, kills newborn, says Police

A police official said the girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media

A 15-year-old girl, an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a girl at her home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after watching online videos and killed the newborn, police said on Sunday.

"She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," the official said.

To maintain secrecy, the girl, hit upon the idea of home delivery and started watching online videos.

"On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," the official added.

When her mother returned home, she questioned the girl about her health condition.

"The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

