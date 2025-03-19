Breaking News
Nagpur violence: Eight VHP and Bajrang Dal activists surrender, released on bail

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:22 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

They were booked by Kotwali Police for hurting religious sentiments by organising a protest in Nagpur city on Monday for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Nagpur violence: Eight VHP and Bajrang Dal activists surrender, released on bail

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after violence broke out in Nagpur. File Pic/PTI

Nagpur violence: Eight VHP and Bajrang Dal activists surrender, released on bail
Eight functionaries of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday surrendered before the Nagpur Police in Maharashtra which is investigating charges of hurting religious sentiments and illegal protest that triggered Nagpur violence two days back, a senior officer said, reported the PTI.


The accused were produced in court, which granted them bail.


The accused have been identified as Amol Thakre, Mantri, VHP, Nagpur city; Lakhan Kuril, Goraksha Pramukh, Vidarbha Prant; Mukesh Barapatre, President of Central Nagpur, VHP; Rishabh Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Vidarbha; Shubham Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Nagpur City; Sushil Chaurasiya, VHP worker; Ramacharan Dubey, and Kamal Haryani, Convenor of Bajrang Dal, Nagpur City, according to the PTI.


They were booked by Kotwali Police for hurting religious sentiments by organising a protest in Nagpur city on Monday for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

A case of hurting religious sentiments was also registered at Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others. He is not arrested yet.

A complaint was lodged against the protesters after the agitation, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, an official of Ganeshpeth police station said, as per the PTI.

The eight accused surrendered at Kotwali police station in the afternoon, following which police produced them in the court, the officer said.

Police have so far registered six FIRs against 1,200 individuals and arrested 54 individuals.

Mobs went on a rampage on Monday night in central Nagpur areas, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied reports that any holy book being burnt during the protest, stressing that the violence was pre-planned.

Meanwhile, following the violence in the eastern Maharashtra city on Monday night, the police had imposed a curfew around 4.30 am on Tuesday in several areas, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth and Lakadganj, where only essential movement is allowed, the officials had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)

