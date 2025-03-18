Breaking News
Nagpur violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal functionaries booked for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Updated on: 18 March,2025 10:06 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The FIR was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur against the VHP, Bajrang Dal functionaries, an official said

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, a day after violence broke out in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments' during their protest demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others, they said, according to the PTI.


Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a VHP's agitation seeking removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.


A complaint was lodged against the protesters after the agitation, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, an official of Ganeshpeth police station said, as per the PTI.

Others named in the FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal office-bearers include Amol Thakre, Dr Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham and Mukesh Barapatre under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, PTI reported.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, following the violence in the eastern Maharashtra city on Monday night, the police imposed a curfew around 4.30 am on Tuesday, which continues to be in force in several areas, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth and Lakadganj, where only essential movement is allowed, officials said.

Security forces are patrolling 11 highly sensitive locations in the city, and checkpoints have been set up across the city, they said.

To maintain law and order situation, personnel of Quick Response Teams and Riot Control Police are stationed in the affected areas, and barricades have been set up to block roads leading to riot-hit zones. Shops in curfew-affected areas remained shut throughout the day, they said.

Earlier in the day, the VHP said it won't tolerate any attempts to glorify Aurangzeb and claimed the violence in Nagpur a day before was pre-planned.

The administration should take stern action against those responsible for clashes and invoke National Security Act (NSA), VHP Vidarbha Prant Sah Mantri Devesh Mishra told reporters.

He also rubbished claims of a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nagpur, which apparently triggered clashes, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

