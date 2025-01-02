Fe medicines are also being given to animals as a precaution in this winter season so that their body temperature remains maintained

The Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur has made special arrangements to protect the park's animals from the cold by installing heaters in enclosures, as well as changes in their diet, as per senior wildlife doctor Dr. Arvind Mathur, ANI reported.

Mathur said that heaters have been installed and curtains have been placed on the outside of wildlife enclosures to prevent cold air from entering. Additionally, changes have been made to the wildlife's diet.

Speaking to ANI, the senior wildlife doctor of Nahargarh Biological Park, said, "Some medicines are also being given to animals as a precaution in this winter season so that their body temperature remains maintained and dehydration does not occur."

He added," The food of reptile species such as crocodiles, tortoises and gharials has been reduced because in winter the metabolism of this wildlife reduces the ability to digest. All the wildlife will be released outside one by one during the day so that they can get the heat of the sun."

The tigers, lions, panthers, and buffaloes in the park are being provided with chicken meat as part of their diet. Additionally, two boiled eggs have been included, and the quantity of chicken has been increased. Bears are being given honey, hot milk, jaggery, and dates, with the amount of honey also being increased. For vegetarian wildlife, the quantity of pulses has been raised, and carrots and jaggery have been added to their diet, said Mathur, ANI cited.

"As the winter is coming, the forest department is providing wildlife with vitamins, minerals and medicines to help them stay healthy. These include immune boosters and anti-stress treatments. This will ensure that, even if the temperature in Jaipur drops sharply, the animals' health will not be affected. The department has made all necessary arrangements to protect the wildlife," Mathur said.

Earlier, Delhi Zoo has been tackling winter pollution with water sprinklers and special diet for animals to ensure that wild animals are not adversely affected, ANI reported.

The Director of the National Zoological Park, Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, recently highlighted the challenges faced by zoo management during winter.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Kumar said, "As soon as the winter season begins, the zoo management faces two challenges. First, the pollution levels rise after Diwali, and second, the onset of winter... The area around the zoo is very green, and local pollution is minimal as no diesel or petrol vehicles are allowed inside. However, water sprinklers are used to mitigate the effects of pollution."

He added, "We prioritise winter management to ensure the wild animals remain unaffected by the cold. A special vehicle sprays fine droplets of water to reduce pollution levels. The animals are provided with a winter diet enriched with fats, and heaters have been installed to keep them warm."



