Nashik: 80-year-old woman murdered at her home

File Photo

An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Panchavati area of the Nashik city in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Kusum Suresh Ekbote. She was reportedly a resident of Radhanand Apartment, Gulmohar Colony, Mhasrul.

According to the news agency report, she had been living in a rented flat for the last three-four years, an official said.

On Wednesday morning, an unidentified person reportedly slit her throat with a sickle when her daughter had gone out for work, he said.

Mhasrul police are conducting further probe, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)