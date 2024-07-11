Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Nashik 80 year old woman murdered at her home

Nashik: 80-year-old woman murdered at her home

Updated on: 11 July,2024 07:09 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An unidentified person reportedly slit her throat with a sickle

Nashik: 80-year-old woman murdered at her home

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Nashik: 80-year-old woman murdered at her home
x
00:00

An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Panchavati area of the Nashik city in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police told PTI.


The deceased was identified as Kusum Suresh Ekbote. She was reportedly a resident of Radhanand Apartment, Gulmohar Colony, Mhasrul.


According to the news agency report, she had been living in a rented flat for the last three-four years, an official said.


On Wednesday morning, an unidentified person reportedly slit her throat with a sickle when her daughter had gone out for work, he said.

Mhasrul police are conducting further probe, reported PTI.

64-year-old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance

Annoyed by the disturbance to his sleep, a 64-year-old man tragically killed his 78-year-old mother with a vegetable-cutting knife. The shocking incident occurred on Grant Road in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Subhash Punjaji Wagh (64), allegedly killed his elderly mother, Ramabai Naththu Pisal (78).

According to police sources, Pisal often had difficulty sleeping due to her old age and would engage in household chores during the night. This frequently disturbed Wagh's sleep, leading to numerous quarrels between them.

On the night of the incident, Pisal once again allegedly disturbed her son's sleep. In a fit of rage, Wagh attacked her with a vegetable-cutting knife. Pisal was seriously injured and died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Wagh went to his nephew and niece-in-law in the next room and informed them about the incident. They immediately contacted the police, said an officer from DB Marg police station.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased Pisal had been married twice and had four children from each marriage. Both of her husbands and three of her sons had passed away.

Wagh, who was married but had been abandoned by his wife, lived in a small house with his mother. Pisal's grandson lived with his wife in another part of the house. Pisal owned a vegetable stall on Grant Road, which she had rented out for Rs 12,000 monthly. This rental income supported their household, as Wagh was unemployed.

We have conducted the Panchnama and sent the body for autopsy, registered a case under BNS Act 103(1), and arrested Wagh, officier said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nashik murder case maharashtra news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK