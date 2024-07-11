Nashik: 5-year-old girl crushed to death by bus

Local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the bus driver

A five-year-old girl was crushed to death on Wednesday afternoon by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Nashik, Maharashtra, police told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the police said Sanvi used to come to her grandmother's, Jijabai Gavai's, tea stall in the area while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai reportedly came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, the official said.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus reportedly hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, reported PTI.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the bus driver. They claimed the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.

Nashik hit-and-run case

In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car knocked her down in Nashik city, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused has been identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, a resident of Dhruv Nagar who worked at a company in the Satpur MIDC area of Nashik, an official from the Gangapur police station told PTI.

The victim, Archana Kishore Shinde, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, was walking home after work at around 6 p.m. when the speeding car hit her from behind on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road, the official said, reported PTI.

The woman received a serious head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Before the accident, two youth coming from the opposite direction saw the car heading towards the woman, and they tried to alert the driver.

However, the car driver did not reduce the speed, and the vehicle hit Shinde. The car driver then fled from the spot, the police said, reported PTI.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

An alert citizen present at the spot also noted down the car's number.

(With inputs from PTI)