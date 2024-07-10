Nashik: Man sets ablaze 75-year-old brother over property dispute

The brother and his two sons allegedly, poured diesel and set him on fire

A 75-year-old man was allegedly burned alive by his brother and two nephews over a property dispute in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said, the PTI reported.

According to a PTI report, the deceased was identified as Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare, who was a resident of Nandur Shivar near Thardi Sarole village in Niphad tehsil.

He reportedly had a dispute with his younger brother over their ancestral land and well in the village, said a police official.

Nagare's brother and two of his brother's sons allegedly caught hold of him on Tuesday afternoon when he was working in the fields near his house, poured diesel and set him on fire before fleeing from the spot, the official said, reported PTI.

The members of his family came out of the house after hearing Nagare screaming and they reportedly rushed him to the district hospital.

Nagare had suffered 95 percent burns, and he died during treatment late Tuesday night, the official said.

A case of murder was registered at Niphad police station, but no arrest has been made yet, the official told PTI.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

In an another incident, a 29-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a family dispute, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

As per a PTI report, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Javed Khan under sections 103 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for allegedly fatally assaulting Mohammad Ansari (28) during a quarrel with Khan's wife, an official said.

Further investigation is underway, an official said.

In yet another murder incident, a 64-year-old man tragically killed his 78-year-old mother with a vegetable-cutting knife, annoyed by the disturbance to his sleep. The shocking incident occurred on Grant Road in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Subhash Punjaji Wagh (64), allegedly killed his elderly mother, Ramabai Naththu Pisal (78).

After committing the crime, Wagh went to his nephew and niece-in-law in the next room and informed them about the incident. They immediately contacted the police, said an officer from the DB Marg police station.

(With inputs from PTI)