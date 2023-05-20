National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Five top quotes by prominent world personalities

Anti-Terrorism Day holds utmost significance to maintain peace, humanity, harmony, and unity among the people and society

Rajiv Gandhi. File Pic

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated every year on May 21 in India. It is celebrated with the aim of promoting national harmony, reducing terrorism activities and promoting unity among people of all castes, creeds etc.

Through the National Anti-Terrorism Day, an initiative is made to send a strong message among the common people that how terrorism harms the country and its development. This day creates awareness about the violence done by terrorists in the past. It is celebrated by giving information to the youth about terrorism and its wrong impact on the life of people and their lives.

The government observes Anti-Terrorism Day every year to wean the youth away from terrorism and violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showcasing how it is a direct threat to national security.

On the National Anti-Terrorism Day here are five top quotes by the prominent personalities of the world-

- “With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.”: Malala Yousafzai

- “Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.”: Noam Chomsky

- “The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand me?”: George Orwell

- "Our values and way of life will prevail – terrorism will not.": John Linder

- "Terrorism has no nationality or religion.": Vladimir Putin