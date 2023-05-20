Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > National Anti Terrorism Day 2022 Five top quotes by prominent world personalities

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Five top quotes by prominent world personalities

Updated on: 20 May,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anti-Terrorism Day holds utmost significance to maintain peace, humanity, harmony, and unity among the people and society

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Five top quotes by prominent world personalities

Rajiv Gandhi. File Pic

Listen to this article
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Five top quotes by prominent world personalities
x
00:00

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated every year on May 21 in India. It is celebrated with the aim of promoting national harmony, reducing terrorism activities and promoting unity among people of all castes, creeds etc.  


Through the National Anti-Terrorism Day, an initiative is made to send a strong message among the common people that how terrorism harms the country and its development. This day creates awareness about the violence done by terrorists in the past. It is celebrated by giving information to the youth about terrorism and its wrong impact on the life of people and their lives.



Anti-Terrorism Day holds utmost significance to maintain peace, humanity, harmony, and unity among the people and society.


The government observes Anti-Terrorism Day every year to wean the youth away from terrorism and violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showcasing how it is a direct threat to national security.

Also Read: National Anti-Terrorism Day: When and how it started, know complete story behind it

On the National Anti-Terrorism Day here are five top quotes by the prominent personalities of the world-

- “With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.”: Malala Yousafzai

- “Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.”: Noam Chomsky

- “The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand me?”: George Orwell

- "Our values and way of life will prevail – terrorism will not.":  John Linder

- "Terrorism has no nationality or religion.": Vladimir Putin

Are you a Twitter user?
anti-terrorism squad india India news national news news world news rajiv gandhi new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK