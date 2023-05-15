National Anti-Terrorism Day: When and how it started, know complete story behind it

Through the National Anti-Terrorism Day, an initiative is made to send a strong message among the common people that how terrorism harms the country and its development

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated in India every year on May 21. It is celebrated with the aim of promoting national harmony, reducing terrorism activities and promoting unity among people of all castes, creeds etc.

Around 32 years ago on this day, former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in an attack. The attack was termed as a terror attack. On 21 May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, where the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) assassinated him through a suicide bomb attack.

The V.P. Singh's government decided to mark the day through educating the people on the ill effects of terror and the day is celebrated since May 21 and called as Anti-Terrorism Day.

On this day, anti-terrorism pledge is taken in all government offices and other public institutions. Also, anti-terrorist messages are sent through digital and social media platforms on this day.

National Anti-Terrorism Day plays a significant role in India in order to raise awareness and the impact of terrorism and also to promote unity among people. Governments also promote values such as respect for human rights, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The day is also observed to remember all the victims of terrorism and their families. India celebrates the day to remember the victims of various terror attacks in the country including the 2001 Parliament attacks and to re-unite for the fight against terrorism. The day is also an occasion to reflect on the importance of counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders.