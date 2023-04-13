National Fire Service Day: How it is linked to 1944 Bombay explosion

An incident occurred at freighter SS Fort Stikine at the Victoria Dock in the Bombay Port on that fateful day. It saw deaths of 71 Fire Service personnel in their bid to save lives while fighting the fire spread from the explosion

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

National Fire Service Day is observed on April 14 every year to pay homage to the commitment and sacrifice by the 71 Fire Service personnel during an unfortunate mishap in Bombay in 1944.

An incident occurred at freighter SS Fort Stikine at the Victoria Dock in the Bombay Port on that fateful day. It saw deaths of 71 Fire Service personnel in their bid to save lives while fighting the fire spread from the explosion.

The ship SS Fort Stikine, which was carrying a variety of cargo, including gold, ammunition, and approximately 1400 tonnes of explosives, caught fire, which was followed by two massive explosions. The blasts were so huge that that recorded that ground shook Shimla, a city more than 1700 km away from the blast spot. It was claimed that not only did the bomb break the ship in two, but it also damaged windows within a 12-kilometer radius. It could be heard 80 kilometres away.

The blast shattered the freighter and the surrounding ships. The fire engulfed the entire surrounding area killing around 800- 1300 people and causing 11 vessels to sink.

At around 2 pm in the afternoon, which was before the huge second explosion at 4.34 pm, there was a fire onboard alert around No.2 hold. None of the people on the freighter including the crew, dockside fire teams and fire boats could put out the fire with even 900 tons of water.

Also read: Covid-19: Mumbai records 274 new cases, zero death

At 3.50 pm, crew members were instructed to leave the ship due to the boiling hot water because of the intense heat inside. However, the first explosion occurred 16 minutes after the evacuation process began. Cotton bales and other garbage were burned, and the dock yards and slums beyond the harbour were also set on fire.

The raging fire destroyed some of Bombay's most advanced and prosperous neighbourhoods.

Every year on April 14, in memory of this horrifying catastrophe, we honour the extraordinary bravery and chivalry shown by the firefighters during the rescue efforts.

Industries set up training sessions, drills and practise sessions to show that they are ready to handle emergency fire situations.

It is prioritised to raise knowledge of the critical nature of fire safety and prevention measures in both private and public institutions.