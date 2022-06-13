National Herald case: Congress protest march in support of corruption, says Union minister Smriti Irani

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 01:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Addressing a press conference, Smriti said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law 'even Rahul Gandhi'

Rahul Gandhi being surrounded by Congress workers as he reaches ED office in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal


As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets questioned by ED in an alleged money-laundering case, BJP has hit out at Congress for taking out a protest march in New Delhi. BJP said that members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "even Rahul Gandhi".




Rahul's mother and Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by ED to appear before it on June 23.


Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Also Read: Congress says govt scared of Rahul Gandhi, 'undeclared emergency' in Delhi

Smriti further alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said.

With inputs from PTI

