Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead in slab crash at century-old Grant Road building
Why no murder charges, asks Worli hit-and-run case victim’s family
Mumbai: Trying to save Rs 5K, woman loses Rs 6 lakh in cyber fraud
Centre accords Marathi classical language status
After BJP denies ticket, Harshvardhan Patil looks to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Navratri 2024 Tight security implemented at Kalika Temple Devasthan in Maharashtras Nashik

Navratri 2024: Tight security implemented at Kalika Temple Devasthan in Maharashtra's Nashik

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Friday, devotees across the country flocked to temples to offer prayers and seek blessings as the nine-day Navratri 2024 commenced; devotees waited in long queues to present 'Puja' and 'Prasad' to the Hindu goddess Durga

Navratri 2024: Tight security implemented at Kalika Temple Devasthan in Maharashtra's Nashik

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Navratri 2024: Tight security implemented at Kalika Temple Devasthan in Maharashtra's Nashik
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Police have implemented extensive security arrangements at the Kalika Temple Devasthan in anticipation of the Navratri 2024 celebrations, reported news agency ANI.


"The Kalika Devi Utsav has begun, and traffic has been diverted accordingly. Around 100 police personnel will be on duty 24/7," said Ravindra Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to ANI.


"Officers will also be deployed in plain clothes. More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed, and both fire brigade and ambulance services will be available. Thousands of devotees visit daily, and the police helpline number 112 will be operational 24/7," he told ANI.


Meanwhile, on Friday, devotees across the country flocked to temples to offer prayers and seek blessings as the nine-day Navratri 2024 commenced.

Devotees waited in long queues to present 'Puja' and 'Prasad' to the Hindu goddess Durga.

Hundreds of devotees visited various temples nationwide from early morning to pay their respects to Goddess Durga, also known as Shakti.

During the nine days of Navratri 2024, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navadurga.

In Madhya Pradesh, devotees offered prayers at the Kali Temple in Bhopal on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

In Uttarakhand, devotees prayed at the Mata Vaishno Devi Gufa Mandir, located on the premises of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun, reported ANI.

In Rajasthan, prayers were offered at the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir in Jaipur, while in West Bengal, devotees visited the Nimtala Ghat Mata Temple in Kolkata.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees offered prayers at the Kali Bari Temple in Lucknow, Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Alopi Sankari Devi Shakti Peeth Temple in Prayagraj, Ashta Bhuji Temple in Shivpur, and Badi Devkali Devi Temple in Ayodhya.

In Delhi, devotees visited the Shri Kalka Ji Temple, with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj offering prayers at the Jhandewala Devi Mandir on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. Aarti was also performed at Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur and Jhandewalan Mata Temple.

In Punjab, devotees visited the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar to offer prayers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!"

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today is the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, and I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh.

May the blessings of the Goddess be upon the people of Chhattisgarh. Today, four buses, provided free of charge by the Kali Mata Annadata Samiti, will transport devotees to Dongargarh for the darshan of Maa Bamleshwari. I congratulate the devotees who will have this opportunity for free."

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra nashik navratri india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK