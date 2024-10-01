From vibrant chaniya cholis to house décor and from puja samagri to garba and dandiya accessories, local markets in the city are catering to diverse requirements for Navratri

People at Bhuleshwar market for festive shopping (Pic: Shadab Khan)

Navratri 2024 is just a few days away and Mumbai has already come alive with communities setting up pandals and people thronging markets for festive shopping. From vibrant chaniya cholis to house décor and from puja samagri to garba and dandiya accessories, local markets in the city are catering to diverse requirements of the festive season.

If you have still not completed your Navratri shopping, we’ve got you covered. Here are five local markets perfect for festive outfits, accessories and other products.

Bhuleshwar Market

Located in South Bombay, Bhuleshwar is one of the most famous and budget-friendly markets for festive shopping in Mumbai. From traditional mirror-work attires and oxidised jewellery to puja essentials, it your one-stop shop for all requirements.

Where: Marine Lines East, Panjarpole, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai

Nearest Railway Station: Charni Road

Mangaldas Market

Located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mangaldas market is one of the most famous and oldest textile markets in the city. You will find trendy fabrics at wholesale prices here.

Where: Lohar Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Nearest Railway Station: CSMT/Churchgate

Borivali Station Market

The street market near Borivali station is a treasure trove with lanes lined up with chaniya cholis, traditional accessories, footwear, etc. You can get all this at budget-friendly prices.

Where: Mhatre Wadi, Borivali West

Nearest Railway Station: Borivali

Other street markets near stations like Malad, Ghatkopar, Dadar, etc., also offer various options for festive shopping.

Vile Parle Market

The local market in Vile Parle has several boutique shops that have a diverse collection of ethnic outfits for both men and women. You can also find traditional accessories there.

Where: Navpada, Vile Parle

Nearest Railway Station: Vile Parle

Crawford Market

While this market is not particularly famous for textiles, it is the go-to place for all décor and gifting shopping at wholesale prices. It is often frequented by Mumbaikars during the festive season.

Where: Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort

Nearest Railway Station: CSMT

