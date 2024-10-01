Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Navratri 2024 shopping in Mumbai Dont miss these markets

Navratri 2024 shopping in Mumbai: Don’t miss these markets

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

From vibrant chaniya cholis to house décor and from puja samagri to garba and dandiya accessories, local markets in the city are catering to diverse requirements for Navratri

Navratri 2024 shopping in Mumbai: Don’t miss these markets

People at Bhuleshwar market for festive shopping (Pic: Shadab Khan)

Listen to this article
Navratri 2024 shopping in Mumbai: Don’t miss these markets
x
00:00

Navratri 2024 is just a few days away and Mumbai has already come alive with communities setting up pandals and people thronging markets for festive shopping. From vibrant chaniya cholis to house décor and from puja samagri to garba and dandiya accessories, local markets in the city are catering to diverse requirements of the festive season.


If you have still not completed your Navratri shopping, we’ve got you covered. Here are five local markets perfect for festive outfits, accessories and other products.


Bhuleshwar Market


Located in South Bombay, Bhuleshwar is one of the most famous and budget-friendly markets for festive shopping in Mumbai. From traditional mirror-work attires and oxidised jewellery to puja essentials, it your one-stop shop for all requirements.

Where: Marine Lines East, Panjarpole, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai

Nearest Railway Station: Charni Road

Mangaldas Market

Located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mangaldas market is one of the most famous and oldest textile markets in the city. You will find trendy fabrics at wholesale prices here.

Where: Lohar Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Nearest Railway Station: CSMT/Churchgate

Borivali Station Market

The street market near Borivali station is a treasure trove with lanes lined up with chaniya cholis, traditional accessories, footwear, etc. You can get all this at budget-friendly prices.

Where: Mhatre Wadi, Borivali West

Nearest Railway Station: Borivali

Other street markets near stations like Malad, Ghatkopar, Dadar, etc., also offer various options for festive shopping. 

Vile Parle Market

The local market in Vile Parle has several boutique shops that have a diverse collection of ethnic outfits for both men and women. You can also find traditional accessories there.

Where: Navpada, Vile Parle

Nearest Railway Station: Vile Parle

Crawford Market

While this market is not particularly famous for textiles, it is the go-to place for all décor and gifting shopping at wholesale prices. It is often frequented by Mumbaikars during the festive season.

Where: Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort

Nearest Railway Station: CSMT

Also Read: Navratri 2024: How Garba crosses boundaries and unites the world

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navratri shopping mall crawford market culture lifestyle mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK