Are you ready to be immersed in a vibrant mélange of colours and community celebrations? Navratri 2024 is round the corner and Mumbai will soon be transformed into a hub of festivities with Durga Puja pandals and Garba nights across the city. Garba and Dandiya are indispensable parts of Navratri in Mumbai. So put on your traditional attires and get ready to sway to Gujarati music with these iconic celebrations in Mumbai.

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak

The Garba queen Falguni Pathak will grace the stage at this iconic celebration as Mumbaikars sway to her classic songs. With one of the largest Garba grounds and a grand stage, this is a sought-after Navratri celebration in the city, spanning all nine days of the festivities and also extending to Dussehra.

When: October 3 to October 12

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali West, Mumbai

Kora Kendra Navratri

Organised by Naidu Club, Garba at Kora Kendra Ground is an apt celebration for both seasoned dancers and beginners. One of the oldest and most recognised celebrations in the city, it is known for its extravagance and traditional approach.

When: October 3 - October 12 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Kora Kendra Ground, Borivali, Mumbai

Rangilo Re Navratri

Now bringing its sixth edition, Rangilo Re is an indoor, fully air-conditioned Navratri event in the city. This year, renowned singer Parthiv Gohil will be performing and joining the celebration.

When: October 3 - October 11 | 7 PM onwards

Where: NESCO Hall 4, Goregaon, Mumbai

Raasleela Navratri

Held in the heart of South Bombay, along Gateway of India, this is one of the most celebrated Garba events in the city. It features traditional Gujarati bands and singers.

When: October 3 – October 11 | 7 PM onwards

Where: The Bombay Presidency Radio Club Ltd., Colaba, Mumbai

Rang Raas Navratri

Featuring the celebrated singer Bhoomi Trivedi, Rang Raas Navratri is a popular celebration in town, with a grand stage, live music and exciting prizes to be won every day.

When: October 3 – October 12 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Chikoowadi, Borivali West, Mumbai

