Navratri 2024: From peas jowar handvo to chana masala, follow these recipes to make delicious dishes during the festival

Navratri is a unique celebration that brings together song, dance and good food. As most people get busy with fasting, garba and dandiya, Indian chefs share recipes that are easy to follow, for this time of the year

The peas jowar handvo is one of the many dishes that Indian chefs believe you can make during the nine days of Navratri. Photo Courtesy: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook

Navratri, the annual Hindu festival that celebrates Goddess Durga, is around the corner as it starts on October 3 and ends on October 12. While members from the Gujarati community come together to play garba and dandiya, they are also joined by people from other communities. Amid the song and the dance, it is impossible to exclude food from any Indian festival celebrations. Interestingly, the nine days are also a period of fasting. However, Indian chefs believe that one can make a variety of dishes to enjoy with friends and family.

With the festival almost here, mid-day.com asked Indian chefs to share some easy, delicious recipes that people can follow to make delicious dishes during the nine days when everybody gets together. They not only share a version of the handvo but also remind you of the classic chana masala, and even the kasturi paneer.

Peas Jowar Handvo

With Navratri here, chef Varun Inamdar, who is associated with the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook, says the Peas Jowar Handvo is a delicious dish to make because it can be enjoyed by everybody. The handvo is a much-loved evening snack in Gujarati homes and that makes it the perfect dish for the Navratri season - a time when lighter, wholesome meals take centre stage. This oven-baked version offers a healthier twist while retaining the dish’s savoury, vegetable-packed goodness.

Ingredients:

Semolina 1 1/2 cup

Chickpea flour 1/4 cup

Jowar flour 1/4 cup

Jersey curd 2 cups

Cabbage, washed and shredded 3 cups

Green peas 1/2 cup

Onions, chopped 1/2 cup

Spring onions, chopped 1/2 cup

Coriander leaves, washed, chopped 1 cup

Green chillies, crushed 1 tbsp

Salt 1 tbsp

Garlic paste 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/4 tbsp

Lemon juice 3 tbsp

Fruit salt 1 tbsp

Tempering:

Sunflower oil 1/3 cup

Sesame oil 2 tbsp

Dried curry leaves 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds 1 tbsp

Sesame seeds 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 3500 F (1800 degrees Celsius or gas mark 4).

2. In a large mixing bowl, add semolina, chickpea flour, jowar flour, curd, cabbage, peas, onion, spring onions, coriander leaves, chillies, salt, garlic, turmeric, and lemon juice and mix well.

3. Heat the sunflower oil in a small pan and fry the curry leaves, mustard and sesame seeds.

4. Pour half the tempered mix into the batter. Mix well. Save the other half for the topping.

5. Add the fruit salt to the batter. Mix to combine.

6. Pour batter into a cake pan, using a flat spatula to spread evenly.

7. Top with the remaining curry leaves and bake for 60 minutes.

8. Always check with a toothpick and ensure it comes out clean.

9. Let it cool for at least 20 minutes before removing from the pan and serving.

Chana Masala (North Indian-Style Chickpea Curry)

At Tamara Coorg, Aslam Khan, who is the executive sous chef, says you can make the classic Chana Masala for Navratri because it is a no-fuss recipe. He explains, “Chana masala represents Indian cuisine among the diaspora globally. It has several regional variations that reflect India's diverse culinary heritage. It is an emotional connection to comfort food, family traditions, and nostalgia”. It is not only that, says chef Aslam, but also the fact that the dish is high in protein and fibre because chickpeas provide essential nutrients, and the use of cumin, coriander, and turmeric makes it antioxidant-rich.It is also a low-calorie and gluten-free dish that makes it suitable for various dietary needs.

Ingredients:

Chickpeas (chana), soaked overnight and drained 250 gm

Onions, chopped 100 gm

Tomatoes, chopped 50 gm

Ginger, grated 20 gm

Garlic, minced 10 gm

Cumin seeds 10 gm

Coriander seeds 5 gm

Garam masala powder 5 gm

Turmeric powder 2 gm

Red chilli powder 1 gm

Salt 1 gm

Black pepper 0.5 gm

Lemon juice 20 gm

Cilantro, chopped (optional) 20 gm

Ghee or oil 50 gm

Method:

1. Pressure cook the chickpeas with 500 gm water until tender.

2. Heat 20 gm ghee/oil, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and onions. Cook until onions are golden.

3. Add ginger, garlic, garam masala, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.

4. Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften.

5. Combine cooked chickpeas, 100 ml water, and lemon juice. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.

6. Garnish with chopped cilantro (if using).

Tips:

1. Use canned chickpeas for convenience.

2. Adjust spice levels to taste.

3. Serve with basmati rice, roti, or naan.

Variations:

1. Punjabi: Add 10g kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves).

2. South Indian: Add 10 gm curry leaves.

3. Vegan: Replace ghee with oil.

Kasturi Paneer

If you love paneer, then chef Naveen Joshi, who is the executive chef at Nouba in Jaipur, says you can easily make Kasturi Paneer this Navratri. He explains, "Kasturi Paneer is a fantastic choice for Navratri. Made with paneer, cashews, and melon seeds, this dish caters to fasting traditions while offering a hearty and nutritious option for devotees. The use of aromatic spices and Kasturi methi elevates its taste, while the creamy gravy provides a comforting feel. It’s a delightful way to enjoy the festive season, allowing you to indulge without compromising on dietary practices. Serve it with singhare ke aate ka puri or buckwheat roti to create a deliciously satisfying Navratri meal.”

Ingredients:

Paneer, cubed 200 gm

Kaju (cashews) 30 gm

Melon seeds 20 gm

Tomato Gravy 200 gm

Whole Jeera 1 tsp

Kasturi methi 1 tsp

Tomato, medium, chopped 1 no

Fresh cream 50 gm

Butter 20 gm

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Kitchen King powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste (about 1/2 tsp)

Garam masala powder 1/2 tsp

Yellow chilli powder 1/4 tsp

Deggi mirch powder 1/2 tsp

Method:

1. Start by blending the cashews and melon seeds with a little water to create a smooth paste.

2. In a pan, heat the butter and add whole jeera, allowing it to splutter.

3. Sauté the chopped tomato until it softens, then incorporate the turmeric, coriander powder, kitchen king powder, salt, yellow chilli powder, and deggi mirch. Cook for about a minute to let the spices release their flavours.

4. Stir in the cashew-melon paste, then add the tomato gravy and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes.

5. After simmering, gently fold in the cubed paneer, along with kasturi methi and garam masala.

6. Add fresh cream, stirring to combine, and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes until heated through.

7. Adjust salt to taste, and serve hot with naan, roti, or rice for a delicious meal. Enjoy your kasturi paneer.