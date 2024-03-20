Navroz marks the traditional new year of Parsis and is a festival of Iranian origin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "Navroz Mubarak!": PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi greet people on Parsi New Year x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday.

PM Modi said on X, "Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society."

ADVERTISEMENT

Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed greetings to the fellow countrymen on the occasion of Narvroz, the beginning of Parsi new year.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Navroz Mubarak! May this joyous festival bring hope & happiness, peace & prosperity to you all," he wrote.

Navroz Mubarak! May this joyous festival bring hope & happiness, peace & prosperity to you all. pic.twitter.com/vMaC7B0YXg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 20, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also granted his wishes on the joyous occasion.

"Our warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Navroz - which marks the beginning of the Parsi New Year. Navroz symbolizes new beginnings and is traditionally considered to be a harbinger of peace and prosperity. May the occasion bring well-being to all and strengthen the bonds of harmony in our society," the Congress President wrote in a post on X.

Our warm greetings and good wishes on the joyous occasion of Navroz - which signifies the start of the Parsi New Year.



Navroz embodies the spirit of new beginnings and optimism, fostering unity and compassion.



May the festival bring happiness and prosperity to everyone,… pic.twitter.com/AIp3eqMIP0 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 20, 2024

The Congress party expressed its wishes for a joyous Navroz, emphasizing the importance of fostering peace, unity and respect.

"Here's wishing you all Navroz Mubarak! Today, let's come together to promote peace, solidarity and mutual respect for diverse cultures, uniting people in a spirit of harmony," the Congress party posted on X.

Navroz marks the traditional new year of Parsis and is a festival of Iranian origin.

Parsi New Year, which is also called Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. In Persian, 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, this literally translates to 'new day'.

Navroz celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism, one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world, in Persia (now Iran). It was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century.

During the invasion of Persia, several Persians fled to India and Pakistan. Since then, their festivals have become a part of Indian festivities and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures.

(With inputs from Agencies)