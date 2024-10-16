Breaking News
Nayab Singh Saini set to take oath as Haryana CM on Thursday; independent MLAs come out in support of BJP

Updated on: 16 October,2024 04:41 PM IST  |  Panchkula, Haryana
mid-day online correspondent |

Three independent MLAs: Savitri Jindal, Rajesh Joon, and Devender Kadyan have announced their support to Haryana BJP Legislative Party. They will be submitting letters of endorsement to the Governor on Wednesday

Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula, Haryana. (Pic/PTI)

Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party during a meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.


Saini is set to take the oath of office as Chief Minister (CM) of Haryana on Thursday.


In a pivotal moment for Haryana's political landscape, Amit Shah, caretaker CM Saini and other party leaders arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake claim to form the government, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive term in the state, ANI stated.


Meanwhile, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Anil Vij expressed confidence in the BJP leadership amid support of independent legislators.

"All the MLAs have unanimously elected him [Nayab Singh Saini] as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party and he will take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow... I have fulfilled all the responsibilities entrusted to me by the party. Tomorrow's programme will be historic...," he said.

Three independent MLAs: Savitri Jindal, Rajesh Joon, and Devender Kadyan have also announced their support to the Haryana BJP Legislative Party and will submit letters of endorsement to the Governor on Wednesday.
 
While speaking to ANI, Savitri Jindal, who has been elected from the Hisar Assembly seat, extended her unconditional support for the government, stating, "I am giving my support to the Haryana government without any conditions. We want good development of Hisar and Haryana. I have full faith that CM Nayab Singh Saini will do overall development of Haryana..."

Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh Assembly seat talked about his alignment with the BJP's policies and his dedication to improving his constituency, said, "I am supporting the BJP and will meet the Governor and submit the letter of support. I have supported the BJP because I liked its policies and for the development of my area..."

Devender Kadyan from Ganaur Assembly seat expressed similar sentiments, reinforcing their collective decision to back the BJP for regional development and said, "Today all 3 independent MLAs are going to submit a letter of support to the Governor. For the development of our area, we have decided to support the BJP government..."

After being chosen as the leader of the legislative party, Nayab Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17.

ON Wednesday, Nayab Singh Saini articulated a commitment to advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision to make Viksit Bharat by 2047. 

He said, "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047."

(With inputs from ANI)

