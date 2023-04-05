Breaking News
NCP questions Kiren Rijiju's silence on China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated on: 05 April,2023 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Beijing recently announced Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as southern part of Tibet

NCP questions Kiren Rijiju's silence on China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

Kiren Rijiju. File Photo


The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday sought to know why Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was silent on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.


Beijing recently announced Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as southern part of Tibet.



Also Read: Rijiju's 'anti-India gang' remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary and threaten judges: Sanjay Raut


"Why is Rijiju silent on the renaming issue? Is he afraid of speaking? He being an MP from Arunachal Pradesh makes him duty bound to be the first one to react to China's naming of these places," NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.

Rijiju should concentrate on his duty as an MP too and voice all the "wrongdoings" of China against the state he belongs to, he added.

