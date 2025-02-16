He also stated that the Opposition alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet purchase, but they failed to prove the allegations in the Supreme Court

Pic/X

Listen to this article NDA govt has successfully curbed corruption: BJP leader Vinod Tawde in Madhya Pradesh x 00:00

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has successfully curbed corruption, stated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, while speaking to reporters, Tawde claimed that when his party was in the Opposition, it had uncovered several major scams, including the coal, Bofors, fodder, and 2G scandals.

"In the past 10 years, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have been speaking out because there is no corruption in the NDA government. We have succeeded in putting an end to it. The opposition raised allegations over irregularities in the Rafale deal, but they were unsuccessful in the Supreme Court," he said.

Tawde also addressed the tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, which resulted in the loss of 18 lives, calling it an unfortunate incident, reported PTI. He informed that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting regarding the matter.

"It is being assessed what steps to take next in this regard. Previously, there was an accident in Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela, but eventually, a larger number of devotees arrived, and arrangements were made," Tawde added.

When asked about the devaluation of the Indian rupee, he responded that the currency is currently stronger than those of several other nations, reported PTI.

He also expressed optimism that the NDA would form the government in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with the assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Newly elected BJP MLAs to convene in Delhi to select Chief Minister candidate tomorrow

The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Delhi will meet on Monday at 3 pm at the Delhi BJP State Office to decide on their Chief Minister (CM) candidate, news agency ANI reported.

All BJP MLAs have been informed of the meeting.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections took place on February 5, with the results being announced three days later. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The party did not announce a CM candidate ahead of the elections. With the current term of the Delhi Assembly ending on February 23, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place before then.

Sources indicate that the Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony could be held at Ramlila Ground on February 18, ANI reported.

The BJP has regained power in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years, winning 48 seats out of 70. This election saw a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, AAP secured only 22 seats, with key leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain failing to win their respective constituencies.

Several names are in the running for the position of Delhi CM, with Parvesh Verma being the most prominent contender. Parvesh, who was fielded against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, became a significant figure after defeating Kejriwal.

Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi BJP president and ex-president of the Delhi Youth Wing, is another strong contender.

Ashish Sood, the Punjabi face of the BJP in Delhi, is also considered a possible candidate.

Jitendra Mahajan is also being discussed as a potential CM candidate, with Vijender Gupta joining the list of possible contenders.

If the party decides on a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possible choice, ANI reported.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)