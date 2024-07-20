The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres

After the NTA declared NEET-UG 2024 revised results, no candidate scored above 682 in the revised results for a centre in Haryana, reported PTI. The centre came under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

Following the Supreme Court’s direction dated July 16, the National Testing Agency announced the centre-wise and city-wise results on July 20.

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar scored more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

In the exam conducted on May 5, sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history. Six out of these were from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list raising suspicions about irregularities.

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank. The grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew these grace marks.

The apex court passed the direction to the NTA to publish the results as petitioners-students urged it to direct the testing agency to publish the result of all students to bring in some transparency, reported news agency ANI.

The top court in its July 18 order stated, "The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates. We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately."

As per the ANI report, the bench will resumed the hearing of pleas alleging paper leak and malpractice in NEET-UG 2024 exams, on July 22.

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.