New Jharkhand projects to boost development in east India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple projects in Jharkhand on July 12

Narendra Modi addresses the crowd after inaugurating the Deoghar Airport. Pic/ PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled multiple projects in Jharkhand, including an airport in Deoghar, and said the new initiatives would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India. The prime minister also said that efforts had been underway over the past eight years to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roadways and airways in the region.

The new airport will promote tourism in the state, he said.

"We had long been nurturing the dream of Deoghar airport. It will boost employment and create new opportunities. I congratulate the citizens of Jharkhand. The new projects will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal, the PM said.

Modi, during the day laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects totaling Rs 16,800 crore.

He stated that the development initiatives would significantly boost connectivity and ensure ease of living for people.

The PM added that the Bokaro-Angul gas pipeline, which was also launched during the day, would benefit 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha.

