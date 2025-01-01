Whether it was Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi, Ajmer, Tirupati, or Guwahati, people flocked to iconic religious spots to celebrate the first day of 2025

Sikh devotees gather to pay their respect at the Golden Temple during the New Year's Day in Amritsar on January 1, 2025. (Pic/AFP)

Millions of devotees across India visit temples, churches, dargahs, and other places of worship to seek blessings and celebrate the New Year with faith and fervour.

Whether it was Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi, Ajmer, Tirupati, or Guwahati, people flocked to iconic religious spots to celebrate the first day of 2025.

In Delhi, despite inclement weather, devotees thronged famous temples like the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, Jhandewalan Temple, Kalkaji Temple, Chhatarpur Temple, and Birla Mandir. The day began with morning prayers and mesmerising aartis, setting a spiritual tone for the New Year.

Ayodhya, the spiritual epicenter of Uttar Pradesh, welcomed thousands of devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The city also witnessed the final Saryu Aarti of 2024, a sight that filled the air with devotion. Nearby in Mathura and Vrindavan, crowds gathered at the iconic Banke Bihari Temple and Prem Mandir, respectively.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion as people participated in religious rituals and celebrated the spiritual significance of the occasion.

In Varanasi, the majestic Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat drew people in large numbers. Pilgrims immersed themselves in the spiritual experience, with the sound of conch shells and clanging bells resonating along the riverbanks.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, devotees took a dip in the Ganga river to initiate their first day of 2025.

Down south, the iconic Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and Meenakshi Temple in Madurai were bustling with activity. In Chennai, San Thome Church hosted prayers, while in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky marking the arrival of the New Year.

In the west, devotees flocked to Ajmer's Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Dargah after the Jannati Gate opened for prayers on the first day of the year. In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple was filled with devotees attending the famous Bhasma Aarti performed during Brahma Muhurta. Priest Mahesh Sharma explained that Baba Mahakal was given a holy bath with Panchamrit and adorned for the Divya Aarti, a ritual believed to fulfill the wishes of devotees.

In Puri, Odisha, devotees gathered at the Jagannath Temple and nearby Puri Beach to welcome 2025. Extensive arrangements, including barricading and police deployment, ensured a safe celebration.

In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu, Chowpatty, and Versova were packed with revellers, while Marine Drive witnessed spectacular fireworks.

Hill stations like Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand became hubs of celebration.

From temples and churches to dargahs and ghats, the collective spirit of devotion brought people together. Vibrant fireworks, traditional rituals, and the joy of new beginnings marked the start of New Year 2025 with hope and enthusiasm in India.

(With inputs from ANI)