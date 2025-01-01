Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu extend heartfelt New Year wishes for 2025, as India celebrates with joy and vibrant festivities across cities.

As the world embraces the dawn of 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead. Taking to X, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of embracing new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being in the year to come.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi wrote on X, according to ANI reports.

President Droupadi Murmu also shared her warm greetings for the New Year. In a message on X, the President wished for 2025 to be a year filled with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all, urging everyone to work towards a brighter and more inclusive future.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu stated on X, as per ANI.

India welcomed 2025 with great enthusiasm, with celebrations erupting across the country. Major cities witnessed vibrant New Year’s Eve parties, cultural events, live performances, and themed decorations, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

In Delhi, popular locations such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and Lajpat Nagar were packed with revellers. The Delhi Police implemented extensive security measures to ensure the festivities remained safe and secure.

In Punjab's Amritsar, thousands gathered at the Golden Temple to offer prayers and mark the beginning of the year. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the streets came alive with dancing and celebrations, while in Lucknow, residents rejoiced as the clock struck midnight.

Mumbai saw spectacular fireworks lighting up the skyline as crowds gathered at iconic locations like Juhu Beach, Marine Drive, and Chowpatty Beach. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, a favourite among tourists, echoed with cheers and street celebrations.

Other cities across the nation also ushered in 2025 with unique festivities. Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala witnessed stunning fireworks displays, while Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh marked the occasion with cake-cutting ceremonies. Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore came alive with the beats of traditional percussion instruments, and Chennai saw massive crowds joining in on the celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)