Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Youth Congress approaches police after Pune pub sends condoms with New Year party invite

Maharashtra: Youth Congress approaches police after Pune pub sends condoms with New Year party invite

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress lodged a complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management after the invite went viral

Representational Pic/File

The Youth Congress in Maharashtra has reportedly approached the the police after a Pune pub sent condoms invitees of the New Year 2025 bash, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, a row has erupted over a pub in Pune allegedly sending condoms and ORS to invitees of the New Year's eve bash, prompting police to record statements of invitees.


Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress lodged a complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), as per the PTI.


"We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by police against the pub management," Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain stated on Monday, the news agency reported.

A senior police officer confirmed receiving the complaint on Sunday.

"We have recorded statements of several invitees attending the event," he said.

Traffic changes in Pune for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Meanwhile, the Pune city police have announced traffic changes in the Camp and Deccan Gymkhana areas for New Year’s Eve. These areas are popular for celebrations, and a large number of people gather in the city to welcome the New Year.

The police said that to manage the crowd, the police have declared 'No Vehicle Zones' on Fergusson College Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The changes will start at 5:00 PM on December 31 and will remain in effect until the crowds have dispersed.

The No Vehicle Zone on Fergusson College Road will stretch from Good Luck Hotel Chowk to the main gate of Fergusson College.

In addition, the police will conduct a special Drive Against Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at various checkpoints across the city to ensure road safety.

Also, the heavy and very heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city from early morning on December 31 until the night of January 1.

These measures are being taken to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic during the celebrations, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

New Year 2025 new year pune news congress maharashtra pune India news

