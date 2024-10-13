Breaking News
NGO blames jail conditions for G N Saibaba's death

NGO blames jail conditions for G N Saibaba’s death

Updated on: 14 October,2024 10:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad due to post-operative complications on Saturday, seven months after he was acquitted in a Maoist links case. He was 54

NGO blames jail conditions for G N Saibaba’s death

G N Saibaba

NGO blames jail conditions for G N Saibaba’s death
NGO National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled has claimed that prolonged imprisonment and inadequate medical care exacerbated pre-existing health issues of former DU professor and disability rights activist G N Saibaba and contributed to his untimely death.


Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad due to post-operative complications on Saturday, seven months after he was acquitted in a Maoist links case. He was 54.


In a statement, the non-governmental organisation underscored the challenges Saibaba faced during his incarceration and the toll it took on his health.
The former professor, who had polio and was affected by multiple severe health conditions, was released just months ago after 10 years in prison on charges that the NPRD termed “false”.


