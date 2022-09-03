NIA conducts multiple searches in ULFA recruitment case in Assam

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2022 05:20 PM IST  |  Guwahati
NIA initiated the probe pertaining to the activities of ULFA including recruitment of youth in ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar

Representative Image.


 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday led multiple searches at 16 different locations in 7 districts of Assam in connection with the ULFA recruitment case, informed an NIA official.


According to the information, digital devices, live ammunition and incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA (an illegal terrorist organisation) were seized during the searches.

Meanwhile, NIA conducted multiple searches including at Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sibasagar.


NIA initiated the probe pertaining to the activities of ULFA including recruitment of youth in ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar.

The case was registered suo-motu by NIA on May 18, 2022.

Further investigations in the case are in progress

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

