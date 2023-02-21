Breaking News
NIA conducts searches in 8 states in gangster network cases

Updated on: 21 February,2023 10:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab

Representation pic


In a major crackdown against gangster syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launchred searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday. The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.


The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.


Further details are awaited.

