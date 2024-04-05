Night launch boosts strategic deterrence

The Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), carried out the flight test of the missile that has a strike range of 1,000 to 2,000 km

New generation ballistic missile being successfully flight-tested. Pic/PTI

India has successfully carried out a night launch of new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, boosting the country’s strategic deterrence capability.

The defence ministry said the test-flight was carried out on Wednesday evening and it met all the trial objectives, validating the reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations.

The Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), carried out the flight test of the missile that has a strike range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, SFC and the armed forces for the successful test flight and stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the military.

