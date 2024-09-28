Nine-member SIT to probe laddu ‘adulteration’

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 September,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Amaravati
Agencies |

Ahead of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills, the district police issued notice to several leaders and cadre of the party not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act which is in force

Priests perform Shanti Homam (a purification ritual) after the Tirupati laddu row. file pic

Andhra Pradesh government has appointed a nine-member SIT to probe the alleged issue of adulterating Tirupati laddus with animal fats. CM N Chandrababu Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the YSRCP government did not spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus.


“The government of AP, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of TTD, have (has) considered it necessary to constitute an SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue,” said Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad in a late night order on Thursday.


Jagan likely to be issued notice 


Ahead of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills, the district police issued notice to several leaders and cadre of the party not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act which is in force. According to a senior police official, the police may also issue a notice to the former chief minister after he lands at Renigunta Airport near here later in the day, before proceeding to Tirumala, not to defy prohibitory orders.

