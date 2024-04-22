Nine returning from wedding dead in road crash in Rajasthan

The men, all of them aged 16-30, were returning from a wedding in Dungri village of Madhya Pradesh.

Nine men returning from a wedding died in a road incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar when the car they were in collided head-on with a truck early Sunday, an officer said. The men, all of them aged 16-30, were returning from a wedding in Dungri village of Madhya Pradesh.

Among the victims were Rohit, 16, Sonu, 22, and Deepak, 24, all of them brothers, Eklera Police Station SHO Sandeep Vishoni said.

The other victims were identified as Ashok, 24, Hemraj, 33, Ravishankar, 25, and Rahul, 20, all of them from Bagari Mohalla of Jhalawar’s Eklera village, he said. Rohit, 22, and Ramkishan, 20, who too died in the incident, were from Khanpur area of Jhalawar and Harnawda in Baran district.

