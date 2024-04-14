Seven people, including two children were burnt alive in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Rajasthan: Two kids among 7 burnt alive in car-truck collision in Sikar x 00:00

Atleast seven people, including two children and three women, were reportedly burnt alive in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said, reported the PTI.

The car passengers, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, were going to Hisar from Salasar Balaji Temple when the accident occurred, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Near Arshiwad Pulia, the car collided with the moving truck from behind, after which it caught fire. Seven people, including three women and two children, in the car were killed," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur Circle) Rampratap Bishnoi said, according to the PTI.

The passengers could not open the doors of the car due to the fire and were burnt alive, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify them.

4 killed as car falls into river in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

In an another incident, four people, including two brothers, were killed when their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district in the early hours of Sunday, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Rima-Gharamghar motor road, near Chidag, at around 4 am, Bageshwar Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Negi said.

The car fell about 250 metres down the road into the river, he said.

All occupants of the car were seriously injured in the accident.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, with the help of locals, pulled them out of the river and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead, the officer said.

The victims were identified as Kamal Prasad, Niraj Kumar, Dipak Arya and Kailash Ram, who were aged between 25 and 30 years, Negi said.

Niraj and Dipak were brothers, the SHO added.

The families of the victims have been informed.

The victims were residents of Vadyuda Rima and Junyal Dofad, the officer said.

34 injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Meanwhile, as many as thirty-four people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident, officials said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

The mishap took place at Tiale Da Ghat near Bhota Kaswa, about 16 km from Hamirpur on Saturday night, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, a car suddenly came in front of the bus while overtaking a sharp turn near Tiale Da Ghat. To save the car, the driver turned the bus towards the left and collided into a hill resulting in the accident.

The officials said the Hamirpur-Vrindaban bound bus was carrying about 50 passengers, of which nine people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Hamirpur Medical College.

The driver had to be taken out of the bus by cutting the steering wheel of the bus, they added.

According to the officials, the other 25 injured passengers were sent to Bhota Hospital in Hamirpur district for treatment.

A police team led by ASI Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. The local business community also helped them.

Police said a case has been registered in the incident and investigations are underway, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!