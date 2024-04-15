Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan 8 students injured in hostel fire in Kota
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajasthan: 8 students injured in hostel fire in Kota

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Kota
Agencies |

Top

The incident happened at around 6.15 am in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kota city Amrita Duhan said

Rajasthan: 8 students injured in hostel fire in Kota

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: 8 students injured in hostel fire in Kota
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning in a boys’ hostel building injuring eight students here with preliminary reports suggesting that the short circuit led to the blaze, police said.


The incident happened at around 6.15 am in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kota city Amrita Duhan said.


According to initial investigation, a short circuit in an electric transformer installed on the ground floor of the five-storey hostel building led to the fire, the police said. The forensic team, however, is trying to ascertain the exact reason for the incident. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india national news India news rajasthan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK