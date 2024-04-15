Rajasthan: 8 students injured in hostel fire in Kota

The incident happened at around 6.15 am in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kota city Amrita Duhan said

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning in a boys’ hostel building injuring eight students here with preliminary reports suggesting that the short circuit led to the blaze, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.15 am in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kota city Amrita Duhan said.

According to initial investigation, a short circuit in an electric transformer installed on the ground floor of the five-storey hostel building led to the fire, the police said. The forensic team, however, is trying to ascertain the exact reason for the incident.

