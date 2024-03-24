Breaking News
Rajasthan: 5 dead, 2 injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory in Jaipur

Updated on: 24 March,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Jaipur
ANI

Nine fire tenders are present at the spot, DCP (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

Five people died and two were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bassi, Jaipur, on Saturday.


Nine fire tenders are present at the spot, DCP (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said.


Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bassi, Devendra Kumar, said that the said chemical factory is illegal and that the owner of the factory is also not here.


There are many drums of chemicals here, and the information about what is inside is not yet known, Bassi added.

Further information is awaited.

