Home > News > India News > Article > Nirmala Sitharaman Dharmendra Pradhan and others pay tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and others pay tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Updated on: 24 August,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan honoured former FM Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Amit Shah hailed him as a leader with sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to public service and BJP's ideals.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and others pay tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to former union minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and others pay tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary
x
00:00

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary in New Delhi. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary in New Delhi. 

As reported by news agency ANI, both the Union Ministers were joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.



Along with the Finance Minister and Education Minister, Union Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. While sharing a post on his X account, Amit Shah wrote, “Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punyatithi. A leader with a sharp intellect and an effective orator.” Amit Shah, in his social media post, also termed Arun Jaitley as a "sharp intellect and an effective orator."


Amit Shah further said that former Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley contributed towards strengthening the nation's governance and worked for the welfare of the people.

The post on social media platform X by Amit Shah further stated that "Jaitley Ji contributed to strengthening the nation's governance for the welfare of the people and dedicated himself to propagating the BJP's ideals and vision. His unwavering commitment to public service will continue to inspire young leaders and policymakers."

Arun Jaitley, who was the former Finance Minister, died at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. He first became a Cabinet Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. Jaitley then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

Highlighting more about his glorious political career, Arun Jaitley was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014.

As a Finance Minister, Jaitley broke several conventions, from merging the Railway Budget with the General Budget with the aim of presenting a holistic picture of the financial picture of the government. Jaitley also played a huge role in advancing the budget presentation to February 1.

While marking his significance and initiating something that changed the financial structure of the country, Arun Jaitley came up with a rather more exciting budget in the year 2017, which is known as the Budget of Many. The 2017 Union Budget broke many rules, yet it brought a change in the Indian economy. He also played a significant role in the Economic Survey 2016–17 on January 31 and the budget being sent without paper as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Digital India" campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

