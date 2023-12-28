Breaking News
No ads of fraudulent loan apps Govt to digital platforms

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Chandrasekhar said the IT ministry has made it clear to the platforms that they cannot carry fraudulent loan apps as those are misleading and exploit people using the internet

The loan apps exploit people

The government has directed social media and online platforms to ensure that they do not host advertisements of fraudulent loan apps, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. Chandrasekhar said the IT ministry has made it clear to the platforms that they cannot carry fraudulent loan apps as those are misleading and exploit people using the internet.


“One of the areas we are now cracking down on is advertising of fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying and we have, through yesterday’s advisory, made it clear that no intermediary can carry advertisements of fraudulent loan apps because it will be misleading and exploits people who are using the internet,” the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said on the sidelines of an event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


