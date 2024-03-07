No question of claiming Kolhapur LS seat if father gets ticket: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Speculation is rife that Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of the iconic 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, would be the candidate for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Kolhapur

Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has said that as his father Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Kolhapur, there is no question of him staking a claim for the seat, reported news agency PTI.

Speculation is rife that Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of the iconic 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, would be the candidate for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Kolhapur.

The MVA- comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) - is yet to announce its candidates for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Its leaders have been holding hectic parleys for the last several days to reach a consensus on the allocation of seats.

"It was confirmed that I would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections, from Kolhapur or Nashik constituency, but when it was decided that Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, my father would be contesting the elections from Kolhapur... it is the people's wish and in this scenario, there is no question of my contesting the Lok Sabha seat," Sambhaji Raje told reporters on Wednesday, reported PTI.

He said if his father gets the ticket, his entire effort will be directed to ensure Shahu Maharaj's victory in Kolhapur, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) party leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family, reported PTI.

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

"Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split," Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday, reported PTI.

"Our family is united and it will remain united forever," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said, reported PTI.

Asked about Union minister Amit Shah's statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to make her chief minister, Sule said she was thankful to Shah for "freeing the NCP of corruption".

(With inputs from PTI)