Home > News > India News > Article > Nobody will lose citizenship Rajnath Singh on CAA
Nobody will lose citizenship: Rajnath Singh on CAA

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Namakkal
He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with “creating confusion” over the issue

Nobody will lose citizenship: Rajnath Singh on CAA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Nobody will lose citizenship: Rajnath Singh on CAA
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.


He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with “creating confusion” over the issue. Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party’s Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.


The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said. “We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody’s citizenship will go away,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajnath singh ayodhya national news india India news
