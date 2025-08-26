Breaking News
Noida: NCW demands strict action in Nikki Bhati dowry death case

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she has written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, directing the immediate arrest of all accused, strict action under relevant provisions of law, and a fair and time-bound investigation. She also sought protection for the victim’s family members

Nikki Bhati (left) was set allegedly ablaze by husband Vipin Bhati (right), and her in-laws. PIC/X@theskindoctor13

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of media reports on the alleged brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida, and demanded strict action in the matter.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she has written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, directing the immediate arrest of all accused, strict action under relevant provisions of law, and a fair and time-bound investigation. She also sought protection for the victim’s family members. 



Police have so far arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. According to the FIR filed at the Kasna Police Station on August 22, Nikki was brutally assaulted before being allegedly doused with a flammable substance and set on fire at her home in Sirsa village. She, Nikki, succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi. 


Nikki’s family alleged she was subjected to years of harassment and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They claimed to have already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery, but her in-laws later demanded Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

