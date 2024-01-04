North India winters: 26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to dense fog, low visibility

As cold wave continues to grip during North India winters, dense fog covering the national capital and surrounding areas, the low visibility has disrupted train movement resulting in delay of as many as 26 Delhi-bound trains

Representational Pic/File/AFP

As cold wave continues to grip during North India winters, dense fog covering the national capital and surrounding areas and the low visibility has disrupted train movement resulting in delay of as many as 26 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday, said Indian Railways, reported the ANI.

According to Indian Railways, the trains arriving late in Delhi dated January 4, 2024 include Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Rajendranagar -New Delhi Rajdhani, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranch-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duronto, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras-New Delhi, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Pratapgar-Delhi, Muzaffarpur- Anand Vihar, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Bhopal-Nizamudin, Kurukshetra-Khajuraho, Jammutawi-New Delhi, Katihar- Amritsar Express, Jammutawi- Ajmer, Ferozpur-Seoni, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Prayagran-Anand Vihar, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi and Banaras- New Delhi Exp, the ANI reported on Thursday.

Dense fog and low visibility engulfed the northern and northeastern parts of the country amidst harsh winter in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a thin sheet of ice on the surface of Dal Lake in Srinagar was seen as the temperature dipped further, as per the ANI.

Dense and thick fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur as winter conditions continued unabated. Fog shrouded Prayagraj even as the city received a light spell of rain on Thursday morning. Cold-wave conditions prevailed in Lucknow too.

In Rajasthan visibility was reduced due to thick fog in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees in the national capital today and the fog conditions are likely to decrease in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said. While IMD said that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days in Delhi and the National Capital Region, according to ANI.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST, in metres in Uttar Pradesh indicated Bareilly at 25, in Lucknow visibility was up to 25 mts, in Bahraich it was 25, in Prayagraj it was 50, Varanasi recorded 50, Gorakhpur was at 200 and in Sultanpur it was 200, the IMD said.

According to the IMD Visibility Recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today) (metres): Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu- 25; Punjab: Patiala-25; Amritsar-50; Haryana-Chandigarh: Chandigarh & Ambala - 25 each, Karnal-50; Delhi: Ayanagar-50; Uttarakhand: Pant Nagar and Nainital - 50 each.

In Uttar Pradesh the visibility recorded was: Gorakhpur- 0, Jhansi and Bahraich-25 each; Bareilly, Lucknow and Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-200; Rajasthan: Bikaner-25; Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer-50 each, Jaisalmer-200; Bihar: Purnea-25; Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-50, Gwalior and Khajuraho-200 each.

While in Odisha the visibility recorded was: Rourkela -200; Jharkhand: Daltonganj - 200; Tripura: Agartala-50; Manipur: Imphal- 200.

Several flight operations were delayed at Delhi Airport due to low visibility amid fog.

(with ANI inputs)

