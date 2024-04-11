Not James Bond movie with sequels: Delhi HC

“This is not like a James Bond movie where we will have sequels. (Lt) Governor will take a call on this. You are trying to involve us in a political thicket, that’s all,” remarked the court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over repeated filing of petitions seeking the removal of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the post of the chief minister after his arrest. The court said once it has dealt with the issue and opined that it fell in the executive domain, there should not be any “repeat litigation” as it was not a James Bond movie that will have sequels.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan pulled up petitioner Sandeep Kumar, a former AAP MLA who sought the removal of Kerjiwal from the office, for trying to involve the court in a “political thicket” and said it will impose costs of R50,000 on him.

“This is not like a James Bond movie where we will have sequels. (Lt) Governor will take a call on this. You are trying to involve us in a political thicket, that’s all,” remarked the court.

Inquiry into CM’s messages from jail

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed an inquiry was launched into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail. Singh claimed a “threat was issued” that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped.

BJP wants Kejriwal’s resignation

The BJP on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

