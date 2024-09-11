Notice issued to 51 doctors of RG Kar

Have to prove innocence before committee, notice states

Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s principal Sandip Ghosh being produced in court, in Kolkata, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has issued a notice to 51 doctors for promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution and has been asked to appear before the enquiry committee on September 11.

They have to prove their innocence before the committee, the notice issued by the hospital authority said. According to the decision made by the Special Council Committee of the RG Kar Hospital, access to the institution’s campus is restricted for those 51 doctors unless summoned by the enquiry committee.

“Additionally, participation in college activities is prohibited,” the notice signed by the hospital’s principal said. The list includes senior residents, house staffs, interns and professors. Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal said they would continue their ‘cease work’ to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite SC directions.

TMC urges docs to resume work

The Trinamool Congress Party on Tuesday renewed its call for doctors to return to work and pointed out that the human cost of doctors abstaining from their duty is mounting. The party also questioned how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity fulfils its duty. In a post on X, TMC said, “One tragedy after another, the human cost of doctors abstaining from duty is mounting. We have always acknowledged the concerns behind the protests, but how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity rises to the occasion.”

